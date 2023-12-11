In a “black lung” case where a mine operator argued that an administrative law judge erred in relying on statements about medical studies in a regulation’s preamble, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals explained that the company’s major premise was correct, but its minor premise was wrong.The major premise was that administrative law judges are prohibited from treating the preamble’s statements about scientific studies as “binding” when deciding claims under the Black Lung Benefits Act. But the company’s minor premise …