Contending their father was locked up for 32 years because a Detroit detective framed him for murder, Danny Lamont Chambers and Dontell Rayvon-Eddie Smith sued for an alleged violation of their 14th Amendment right to “familial integrity.” But with one judge dissenting, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judgment that tossed the complaint — because the sons didn’t allege that Detective Ronald Sanders and the city “acted with a culpable state of mind, directed toward them or their family unit.”Circuit Judge …