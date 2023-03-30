Warning that “the opportunity for public officials to weaponize the criminal justice system against their political adversaries has never been greater,” Judge James C. Ho dissented from an order that denied Sylvia Gonzalez’s request for rehearing en banc by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a 2–1 panel decision created “an admitted split with the 7th Circuit” on what is required to establish “retaliatory arrest” under the First Amendment.Ho assumed the following allegations are true: Gonzalez, an elderly retiree …