Two Indiana school districts, appealing from preliminary injunctions that ordered them to permit three transgender boys to use the boys’ bathrooms and locker rooms at their schools, asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its 2017 decision in Whitaker v. Kenosha Unified School District.But in what Circuit Judge Frank H. Easterbrook’s concurring opinion referred to as a “thoughtful” decision by Circuit Judge Diane P. Wood, the court declined to revisit Whitaker and affirmed.As part of her typically …