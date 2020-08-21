With no Illinois precedent on a significant question about the Illinois Joint Tortfeasor Contribution Act — in a diversity case where two tortfeasors disagreed on whether Section 3 of the statute required reallocation of the fault jurors attributed to a company that settled with the plaintiffs in the underlying negligence case — the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked the Illinois Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the percentage liability of a settling defendant should be treated as “uncollectible” and redistributed …