In a civil racketeering case where the defendants argued that private plaintiffs aren’t entitled to injunctive relief under Section 1964 of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a federal judge in Virginia — free to choose between dueling decisions on RICO from the 7th and 9th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal — found “the 9th Circuit’s interpretation of Section 1964 more persuasive” and concluded that “the power of courts to issue equitable remedies under Section 1964(a) applies only to government-instituted proceedings.” Hengle v. Asner, No. 19 CV 250 (U.S. Dist., E. Va.) (Jan. 9, 2020).

The plaintiffs alleged that “tribal lending entities” established by a Native American tribe violated RICO Section 1962 by participating in a scheme to evade state usury laws when providing payday loans. Based on an analogy to Ex parte Young, 209 U.S. 123 (1908) — which ruled sovereign immunity does not block orders that enjoin state officials from violating the [C]onstitution — the plaintiffs asked for an injunction requiring tribal officials to stop the tribal lending entities from violating state usury laws and RICO Section 1962.

Section 1964(a) says “the district courts of the United States shall have jurisdiction to prevent and restrain violations of Section 1962 of this chapter by issuing appropriate orders.” And Section 1964(b), which starts by saying “the [a]ttorney [g]eneral may institute proceedings under this section,” adds that, “pending final determination thereof, the court may at any time enter such restraining orders or prohibitions… as it shall deem proper.” Then, for “any person injured in his business or property by reason of a violation of Section 1962 of this chapter,” Section 1964(c) provides a monetary remedy — treble damages — plus fee-shifting.

Here are highlights of U.S. District Judge David J. Novak’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The tribal officials argue that plaintiffs may not vindicate their RICO claims using Ex parte Young-style relief, because Section 1964(c) provides private plaintiffs with a right to only monetary damages, not injunctive or declaratory relief.

The tribal officials further contend that they cannot be held liable under RICO, because RICO “entails a mens rea requirement that a governmental entity cannot form.” Gil Ramirez Group v. Houston Independent School District, 786 F.3d 400 (5th Cir. 2015).

Plaintiffs respond that the law remains unsettled on whether a litigant may sue governmental entities under RICO, noting that while the 5th and 9th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal have precluded RICO claims against such entities, the 2nd and 3rd Circuits have permitted such claims. Compare Gil Ramirez and Lancaster Community Hospital v. Antelope Valley Hospital, 940 F.2d 397 (9th Cir. 1991) with Gingras v. Think Financial, 922 F.3d 112 (2d Cir. 2019) and Genty v. Resolution Trust Corp., 937 F.2d 899 (3d Cir. 1991).

Circuit courts that have directly addressed whether Section 1964 provides for injunctive and declaratory relief in private RICO actions have reached opposite conclusions.

On the one hand, the 9th Circuit in Religious Technology Center v. Wollersheim, 796 F.2d 1076 (9th Cir. 1986), on a matter of first impression for any circuit court, concluded that RICO does not authorize injunctive relief for private litigants. The 9th Circuit began with an analysis of the language in Section 1964, noting that:

“Part (a) is a broad grant of equitable jurisdiction to the federal courts. Part (b) permits the government to bring actions for equitable relief. Part (c), the private civil RICO provision, states that a private plaintiff may recover treble damages, costs and attorney’s fees. In contrast to Part (b), there is no express authority to private plaintiffs to seek the equitable relief available under Part (a).” Id. at 1082.

The 9th Circuit observed that although Part (c) did not “expressly limit private plaintiffs to ‘only’ the enumerated remedies,” and although Part (a) did not “expressly limit the availability of the illustrative equitable remedies to the government,” “the inclusion of a single statutory reference to private plaintiffs, and the identification of a damages and fees remedy for such plaintiffs in Part (c), logically carries the negative implication that no other remedy was intended to be conferred on private plaintiffs.”

The 9th Circuit observed that during the RICO bill’s passage through Congress, the House of Representatives “rejected an amendment which would expressly permit private parties to sue for injunctive relief under Section 1964(a)” and “the very next year after RICO’s enactment, Congress refused to enact a bill to amend Section 1964 and give private plaintiffs injunctive relief.”

The 9th Circuit also found RICO’s treble damages provision analogous to Section 4 of the Clayton Act, which the Supreme Court found does not include private injunctive relief. Paine Lumber Co. v. Neal, 244 U.S. 459 (1917).

Based on this legislative history, the 9th Circuit rejected the plaintiff’s reading, finding that RICO does not provide injunctive relief to private RICO plaintiffs.

Fifteen years after Wollersheim, the 7th Circuit took up the same issue, reaching the opposite conclusion to the 9th Circuit. National Organization for Women v. Scheidler, 267 F.3d 687 (7th Cir. 2001), rev’d on other grounds, 537 U.S. 393 (2003).

Specifically, the 7th Circuit found that “Supreme Court decisions since the 1986 Wollersheim opinion convince us that the approach of the 9th Circuit (which relied almost exclusively on legislative history of RICO to reach its result, as opposed to the actual language of the statute) no longer conforms to the court’s present jurisprudence.”

Contrary to the 9th Circuit in Wollersheim, the 7th Circuit read Section 1964(a) to provide “general remedies, including injunctive relief, that all plaintiffs authorized to bring suit may seek,” with Sections 1964(b) and (c) simply providing for additional remedies depending on the category of plaintiff. The 7th Circuit found that “this reading of the statute gives the words their natural meaning and gives effect to every provision in the statute.”

Having considered these opinions and district court opinions addressing the same issue, the court finds the 9th Circuit’s interpretation of Section 1964 more persuasive, though without relying on legislative history.

By its plain terms, Section 1964(a) vests district courts with the authority “to prevent and restrain violations of Section 1962 … by issuing appropriate orders.” Section 1964(a) then provides a nonexhaustive list of the types of “appropriate orders” that a court may issue to prevent and restrain violations.

Sections 1964(b) and (c), not Section 1964(a), provide the distinguishing language that precludes injunctive relief for private plaintiffs.

For one, after providing the courts with a general grant of remedial powers in Section 1964(a), Sections 1964(b) provides that “the [a]ttorney [g]eneral may institute proceedings under this section,” listing interim forms of relief that the [a]ttorney [g]eneral may receive “pending final determination thereof.”

By comparison, Section 1964(c) provides a specific cause of action for “any person injured in his business or property by reason of a violation of Section 1962,” explaining that such persons “shall recover threefold the damages he sustains and the cost of the suit.”

By providing the government with authority to institute proceedings under Sections 1964 and not providing private plaintiffs with that same authority, Congress expressed an intent that the general grant of injunctive power to the courts in Section 1964(a) not apply in cases involving only private plaintiffs.

Indeed, by providing a cause of action only if a private plaintiff has suffered monetary damages, Congress implicitly precluded the possibility of equitable relief for such plaintiffs, because — as has been the case since the conception of courts of equity — to obtain equitable relief, a plaintiff must have an inadequate remedy at law.

In other words, by requiring that private plaintiffs have first suffered monetary damages and then explaining that those plaintiffs shall obtain treble those damages, Congress provided an adequate remedy at law that would seemingly preclude equitable relief of the sort described in Sections 1964(a).

Moreover, Section 1964(b) lists interim forms of equitable relief while Sections 1964(c) does not, which further demonstrates that RICO precludes injunctive relief for private plaintiffs. The explicit provision of interim equitable relief in RICO actions instituted by the [a]ttorney [g]eneral and the absence of any provision for such relief in private-plaintiff suits confirms that the power of courts to issue equitable remedies under Section 1964(a) applies only to government-instituted proceedings.

To interpret Sections 1964 otherwise would render superfluous the additional provision of interim remedies in Section 1964(b) — a result the court must avoid.

Furthermore, as the 9th Circuit observed in Wollersheim, Section 1964 mirrors Section 4 of the Clayton Act, which the Supreme Court in Paine Lumber Co. found not to include a private right to injunctive relief.

As for the extent to which Section 1964(c) provides an additional right to recovery for private plaintiffs, the antitrust statutes once more prove instructive. Like RICO, the antitrust statutes include a provision allowing for private causes of action to obtain treble damages, see 15 U.S.C. Sec. 15(a); yet, unlike RICO, the antitrust statutes also include a separate provision permitting injunctive relief for private plaintiffs, see 15 U.S.C. Sec. 26.

That Congress would provide private antitrust plaintiffs with a separate right to prospective, injunctive relief under a nearly identical remedial structure and not provide the same right under RICO further confirms that RICO does not provide for injunctive relief in private civil actions.

For these reasons, the court finds that RICO does not provide private plaintiffs with a right to injunctive relief.

Because RICO does not provide private plaintiffs with equitable remedies while providing such remedies to the government, the act expresses a congressional intent not to provide Ex parte Young-style relief of the sort requested by plaintiffs.