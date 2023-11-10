The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considered the internal-affairs exception to the Class Action Fairness Act in a case where Country Mutual Insurance Co. and its officers and directors used CAFA to remove a state-court class action that accused them of retaining $3.5 billion in “excess surplus” as part of a plan to enrich insiders.Suing on behalf of Country Mutual’s policyholder/members in St. Clair County, the class action alleged three claims against the company — breach of contract, consumer fraud and unjust …