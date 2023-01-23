The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals spotted an error in an order that tossed Zenon McHugh’s state-law statutory claim against his former employer, the Illinois Department of Transportation, based on 11th Amendment immunity.Interpreted as immunizing states against suits filed by their own citizens, this amendment says: “The judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by citizens of another state, or by citizens …