Based on the joint-participant exception to spousal testimonial privilege, the federal government was able to compel Devinn Adams to testify against her husband, Tobias Diggs, when he was tried for the 2017 robbery of Razny Jewelers in Hinsdale.The spousal testimonial privilege — not to be confused with the marital communications privilege — allows witnesses to refuse to testify against spouses in criminal trials. Adams reportedly “became a co-conspirator on the day of the robbery and only withdrew a few days later when …