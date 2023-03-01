Albert Sanchez’s federal whistleblower complaint against the DuPage Regional Office of Education — an intermediary between the Illinois State Board of Education, which was established by Article X of the Illinois Constitution, and local school districts — called for careful analysis of whether the regional office qualified for 11th Amendment immunity as an “arm of the state.”A U.S. Department of Education administrative law judge ruled that Sanchez suffered illegal reprisal and was entitled to compensatory damages of $210 …