Denouncing the state-created danger doctrine as a “monster” that “roams menacingly among our circuit courts,” Circuit Judge Patrick J. Bumatay dissented when the 9th Circuit rejected a request for rehearing en banc from a 2-1 panel decision that OK’d a Sec. 1983 claim — based on 14th amendment violations — in a case about a woman who allegedly drowned her 10-month-old twin boys in a motel bathtub.Staff at a women’s shelter called police when the mother was having a mental health crisis. An officer drove the mother and …