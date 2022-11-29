With one judge dissenting, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that Andrew Dunlevy provided an appropriate “comparator” for a McDonnell Douglas burden-shifting framework in a discrimination case against the City of Springfield and its mayor.“Dunlevy, a white man who worked as a utility water meter reader for Springfield, sued Mayor James Langfelder and the city for racial discrimination after he was fired for inaccurately reporting homeowners’ water meters,” Circuit Judge Candace Jackson-Akiwumi’s majority …