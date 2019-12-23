Because of a paralegal’s mistake in typing the email address for the clerk’s office at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Philip Groves missed the 10-day deadline for asking the court to rule on a question of law that a U.S. District Court judge certified for immediate appeal, based on 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1292(b), in a fight about a tax penalty.But with no objection from the government’s lawyers, Groves — using a maneuver that the 7th Circuit approved in Nuclear Engineering Co. v. Scott, 660 F.2d 241 …