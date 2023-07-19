Respectfully disagreeing with a district judge in a negligence case on an issue where there is a paucity of Illinois precedent, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that a company that shipped its fragile products with packing material — purchased from a third party — that contained asbestos is subject to the same duty-to-know and duty-to-warn as a manufacturer of the packaging.Bruce Johnson was a ceramics artist and teacher. To measure kiln temperatures when firing ceramics, he used “pyrometric cones …