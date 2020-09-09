Providing an equitable remedy for the “recurring problem in class-action litigation known colloquially as ‘objector blackmail’” — in a case where “three objectors appealed the denial of their objections to a class-action settlement and then dismissed their appeals in exchange for side payments” totaling $130,000 — the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling for the objectors and declared that, “on motion of another class member, the district court had the equitable power to remedy the problem by ordering the …