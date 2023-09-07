Attacking a new Indiana statute that prohibits it from bailing out indigent defendants as part of a campaign “to show that conditioning a pretrial defendant’s release upon the payment of money is not necessary to secure appearances at future court dates,” The Bail Project Inc. — a nonprofit organization that advocates for the abolition of cash bail — argued House Enrolled Act 1300 violates its First Amendment right of free speech.“The organization keeps a revolving bail fund that both pays for a client’s bail and receives …