The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals provided en banc review to “reconcile some inconsistencies in our case law” about institutional liability for “discrimination on the basis of sex in educational settings” under Title IX. In the case, C.S., a student in Madison, Wisconsin, alleged that a middle school security assistant “repeatedly sexually abused her” when she was in eighth grade.A district judge granted the school district’s request for summary judgment. The crucial question of law on appeal was whether institutional …