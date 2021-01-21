This is the second of a two-part column. The first part appeared Wednesday.With one justice dissenting, the Illinois Appellate Court ruled that the absolute immunity Section 4-102 of the Local Governmental and Governmental Employees Tort Immunity Act provides for tort claims based on “failure to provide adequate police protection or service” barred Larry Schultz’s wrongful death complaint against St. Clair County, St. Clair County CENCOM 911 and the Emergency Telephone System Board of St. Clair County …