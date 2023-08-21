Accusing San Jose-based Cisco Systems of helping the Chinese Communist Party and China’s Ministry of Public Security create and operate a “vast and multi-tiered surveillance system” that was used to identify and persecute adherents of the Falun Gong religion, 13 Chinese nationals relied on the Alien Tort Statute — and aiding and abetting liability under “international customary law” — to sue Cisco in California.The Chinese nationals alleged they were subjected to “physical and mental torture, forced labor, and prolonged …