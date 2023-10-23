In a 2-1 decision on cross-examination of experts under Federal Rule of Evidence 705, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded a district judge abused his discretion when he permitted defense counsel in a negligence case to question plaintiffs’ accident reconstruction experts about conclusions in a police report about the cause of the accident.A glancing collision between a tour bus and an oncoming sedan in Arizona killed the car’s driver and injured its passengers. The crucial question was who crossed the line …