Reading about Darrion O. Foote’s defamation claim against a Winnebago County correctional officer who allegedly proclaimed “Foote is in jail for molesting kids” within earshot of other prisoners, my thoughts turned to a surprising aspect of Abraham Lincoln’s law practice: The self-taught circuit-riding prairie lawyer handled 68 slander cases (half plaintiff, half defendant).My source on this aspect of Lincoln’s law practice is Professor Mark E. Steiner’s article, “The Lawyer as Peacemaker: Law and Community in Abraham …