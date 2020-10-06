A district judge decided Kevin and Heather Harer’s complaint against Channahon, Ill., the village’s top two police officials and a detective stated a valid claim for interfering with their constitutional right of access to court by allegedly covering up the murder of their daughter, Samantha, by her boyfriend, Felipe Flores, a police officer employed by a neighboring municipality. The cover-up occurred, according to the Harers, both before and after they filed several other claims, including a wrongful death lawsuit …