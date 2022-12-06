In what sounds like an arbitration joke by an accounting firm with a $40 million claim against a former partner, BDO USA invoked a provision in Eric Jia-Sobota’s employment agreement that said the arbitrators would be five BDO partners.Objecting, Jia-Sobota argued that “permitting BDO’s partners to effectively sit in judgment of their own case would be both unconscionable and against public policy, given their patent self-interest.”This isn’t the first time BDO tried this maneuver. In cases that “have considered the …