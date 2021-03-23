When Louis Rabin died, Claudine Rabin, his widow and the personal representative of his estate, subpoenaed the files for 45 legal matters that Mark Freirich, an attorney in Steamboat Springs, Colo., handled for Louis over a 30-year period. Claudine relied on her right to recover all of Louis’ property, under Section 15-12-709 of the Colorado Probate Code, and Colorado Rule of Professional Conduct 1.6(d). Like the corresponding Illinois rule, Colorado Rule 1.6(d) says that the steps a lawyer is obligated to take after …