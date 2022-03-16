Karen Magnuson’s second husband, Scott Magnuson, adopted her adult daughter Ariana Konieczny without notifying Ariana’s father — Karen’s first husband, Frank Konieczny. That was OK. As an adult, Ariana’s consent was sufficient. Yet the adoption order also terminated Frank’s parental rights — and that was a big problem. Attacking paragraph (B), the portion of the adoption order that “divested” him of “all rights and privileges he may possess by virtue of his status as the father of Ariana,” Frank appealed after a DuPage …