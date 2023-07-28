Monsanto Co. and its successors, the defendants in an environmental contamination case filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, used a request to produce, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 34, to demand that Raoul provide documents from non-party agencies controlled by Governor J.B. Pritzker.Objecting based on the separation of powers under the Illinois Constitution. Raoul argued he doesn’t have control over documents held by non-party agencies. The defendants have to use “third-party discovery tools.”Reviewing …