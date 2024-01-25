In a case where an insurance company immediately appealed from an order that denied its request for an order compelling a policyholder to submit to the three-person appraisal procedure specified in a property policy, the jurisdictional question for the Alabama Supreme Court was whether this process for determining the amount of a loss qualified as “arbitration.”Crystal Shores Owners Association was insured by Great American Insurance Co. when Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf Coast in 2020. The condo association submitted a …