This is the second of a two-part column. The first part published on Wednesday.

Justice Mary McDade dissented from an Illinois Appellate Court decision that concluded the collateral source rule didn’t block a defendant from claiming a setoff for a $400,000 payment from a co-defendant’s insurance company in a combined breach of contract, mechanics lien case where (1) Süd Family Limited Partnership hired Otto Baum Co. for grading work on five lots in Peoria (2) Methodist Services Inc. purchased Lots 2 and 5 from Süd (3) Otto Baum sued to foreclose on its mechanics liens and also scored breach of contract judgments against Süd in 2009, and (4) Methodist’s title insurer, Attorney Title Guaranty, or ATG, paid $400,000 to Otto Baum for a release of the liens on Lots 2 and 5.

Justice Tom M. Lytton’s majority opinion, reversing a ruling that denied Süd’s petition for a release of judgment under Section 12-183 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure, explained that the collateral source rule didn’t block Süd from relying on ATG’s $400,000 payment as an offset against the money judgments — because Methodist was a defendant; “A defendant’s insurer is not a collateral source”; and the collateral source rule “applies in contract cases only where there is an element of fraud, tort, or willful and wanton conduct.”

“Without the setoff, Otto Baum would obtain a double recovery,” Lytton wrote, and “a double recovery is against public policy.”

The trial judge also erred in issuing summary judgment against Süd on a claim against Otto Baum, ATG and Methodist that challenged the validity of an assignment from Otto Baum to Methodist that was part of the settlement agreement with ATG, the majority continued, because “once Otto Baum collected the full amounts of its judgments, it had nothing to assign.”

McDade critiqued the majority opinion for treating “Süd and Methodist as if they were jointly and severally liable for the cost of the work Otto Baum performed” and for failing to apply “a more nuanced analysis of the collateral-source rule’s definition of collateral sources.”

“Whether the collateral-source rule applies in this case is not as unambiguous as stating that Methodist was a defendant and, therefore, the rule does not apply,” McDade wrote. And “the majority cites no law for the proposition that specific claims of fraud, tort, or willful and wanton conduct must be made within a breach of contract case before the collateral-source rule can be applied.

“In fact, because those allegations are not relevant in typical breach of contract cases, they generally will not appear in those cases. Regardless, in this case, Otto Baum alleged that Süd ‘failed, neglected, and refused to pay’ for the work it contracted with Otto Baum to perform. Additionally, the circuit court found that Süd failed and refused to pay for the work it contracted with Otto Baum to perform.

“In my opinion, in conjunction with the spirit of the collateral-source rule, those allegations and findings were more than sufficient to qualify this dispute for application of the rule.” Otto Baum Co. v. Süd Family Limited Partnership, 2020 IL App (3d) 190054 (March 10, 2020).

In the second of two articles on this case, here are highlights of McDade’s dissent (with light editing and omissions not noted):

I dissent from the majority’s decision that reverses the circuit court’s judgment in this case. I would hold that the collateral-source rule applies and that the circuit court correctly resolved this dispute.

Understanding the circuit court’s foreclosure judgments and the status of the various parties is essential to properly resolving this appeal. The court’s orders show that no monetary judgment was entered against Methodist; only Süd was responsible for paying for the work it contracted with Otto Baum to perform.

Further, because Methodist was the owner of Lots 2 and 5, it was at risk of losing its property if Süd failed to pay the judgments entered against it. Thus, pursuant to the title insurance policy it had with Methodist, ATG negotiated with Otto Baum to secure a release of Methodist from the foreclosure judgments. That release was secured through the $400,000 settlement.

Eventually, Süd filed suit against Otto Baum, Methodist and ATG, seeking, inter alia, a setoff for its liability to Otto Baum based on the $400,000 settlement.

The circuit court ruled that Süd was not entitled to that setoff pursuant to the collateral source rule. The majority now reverses that judgment and rules that Süd — the sole financially liable entity in this case — is entitled to a reduction of its liability to Otto Baum based on the payment an insurance company (ATG) made for the sole purpose of securing its insured’s (Methodist’s) release from foreclosure judgments.

The majority’s analysis treats Süd and Methodist as if they were jointly and severally liable for the cost of the work Otto Baum performed. They were not.

Properly resolving this appeal also requires a more nuanced analysis of the collateral source rule’s definition of collateral sources. The majority states that “a defendant or a person or entity acting for a defendant is not a collateral source” and that “a defendant’s insurer is not a collateral source because an insurer is not independent of and collateral to the defendant but is related to the defendant through contract and pays on the defendant’s behalf.”

The majority then concludes that “ATG was Methodist’s insurer, and Methodist was a defendant, so the payment came from an entity related to and acting on behalf of a defendant, not a collateral source.” Again, the majority’s analysis incorrectly assumes that Süd and Methodist were jointly and severally liable for the monetary judgments owed to Otto Baum.

Methodist is only in this case as a defendant because it owned Lots 2 and 5. It did not owe Otto Baum for the improvement work performed on those lots. Whether the collateral source rule applies in this case is not as unambiguous as stating that Methodist was a defendant and, therefore, the rule does not apply.

The key to the collateral source rule’s definition of collateral sources is whether a direct relationship exists between a defendant and the injured party. In tort, this means a defendant who is a tortfeasor. See Wilson v. Hoffman Group, 131 Ill. 2d 308 (1989) (holding that “under the collateral source rule, benefits received by the injured party from a source wholly independent of, and collateral to, the tortfeasor will not diminish damages otherwise recoverable from the tortfeasor.”)

In contract, where the tort concept of “willful and wanton” generally is not relevant (see, e.g., Valfer v. Evanston Northwestern Healthcare, 2016 IL 119220, holding that “because ‘wilful and wanton’ is a tort concept that applies only to reckless or intentionally tortious conduct that causes physical harm to a person or property, it has no application to a nontort claim such as a routine breach of contract action,”) this generally means a defendant that is a party to the contract and is responsible for the breach. See, e.g., GNP Commodities v. Walsh Heffernan, 95 Ill. App. 3d 966 (1981); see generally John G. Fleming, The Collateral Source Rule and Contract Damages, 71 Calif. L. Rev. 56 (1983) (discussing the complex nature of the collateral-source rule’s application in contract cases).

Properly classifying a party that is a defendant to a case in which the collateral source rule may apply is necessary to conform with the spirit of the rule, which, as the majority states, “is that the wrongdoer should not take advantage of contracts or other relations that may exist between the injured party and third persons.”

The majority fails to account for the more complex relations between the parties in this case and, as a result, imposes financial liability upon Methodist where it did not previously exist and does not properly belong.

Lastly, I also take issue with the majority’s characterization of the appropriate contract based cases in which the collateral source rule applies.

The majority initially states, “the rule applies in contract cases only where there is an element of fraud, tort, or willful and wanton conduct.” In support of this proposition, the majority cites Jiles v. Spratt, 195 Ill. App. 3d 354 (1990), and American Fidelity Fire Insurance Co. v. General Ry. Signal Co., 184 Ill. App. 3d 601 (1989).

The actual quote from Jiles is this: “In contract law, the collateral-source rule will apply only where there has been an element of fraud, tort, or willfulness (in breaching a contract).”

The majority then concludes that “the collateral source rule does not apply in this contract action, where Otto Baum did not allege claims for fraud, tort or willful and wanton conduct.” However, the majority cites no law for the proposition that specific claims of fraud, tort, or willful and wanton conduct must be made within a breach of contract case before the collateral source rule can be applied.

In fact, because those allegations are not relevant in typical breach of contract cases, they generally will not appear in those cases. Regardless, in this case, Otto Baum alleged, in both complaints, that Süd “failed, neglected, and refused to pay” for the work it contracted with Otto Baum to perform. Additionally, the circuit court found that Süd failed and refused to pay for the work it contracted with Otto Baum to perform.

In my opinion, in conjunction with the spirit of the collateral-source rule, those allegations and findings were more than sufficient to qualify this dispute for application of the rule.

The circuit court determined that the collateral source rule applied, and that Süd could not benefit from the payment made to Otto Baum by ATG on behalf of Methodist. That decision was correct and should be affirmed.