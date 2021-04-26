Northwestern Memorial Hospital invoked the absolute litigation privilege when Janet Bedin sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress based on allegations that hospital staff engaged in extremely outrageous behavior during a campaign to coerce Janet into agreeing to a discharge plan for her mother, Dolores Bedin, after Delores was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Janet was calling the shots under a power of attorney. The hospital — relying on the fact that some of the allegedly heavy-handed statements involved …