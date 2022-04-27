Amazon.com Services acknowledged it had a duty to provide first aid for Thomas Becker when he had a heart attack while working as a contractor in its gigantic warehouse in Joliet. But Amazon, requesting summary judgment in the wrongful death case filed by his widow, argued it wasn’t obligated to use an onsite automated external defibrillator (AED).Trying to predict how the Illinois Supreme Court would rule on a landlord’s duty to use an AED, U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso granted the motion. Becker v. Amazon.com Services …