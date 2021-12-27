The application Anthony Thomas submitted to United Equitable Insurance Co. when purchasing an auto policy in March 2016 said he didn’t use his Toyota Camry for “commercial purposes.” That wasn’t true. After Thomas and his girlfriend Shyeata Rascoe requested uninsured motorist benefits under part 2 of the policy — based on allegations they were injured on June 11, 2017, when an uninsured driver allegedly crashed into the back of the Camry — UEIC found out Thomas regularly used the vehicle to drive for Uber, with more than 4 …