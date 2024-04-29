In a case involving a cash-out merger that was governed by Delaware’s “entire fairness” standard, the Illinois Appellate Court instructed a trial judge to consider the equitable remedy of “rescissory damages” as an alternative to compensatory damages.It also urged him to explain his reasoning if he again awards compound prejudgment interest as an exercise of equitable discretion.Illinois River Energy Holdings LLC operated an ethanol plant in Rochelle, Illinois. The plaintiffs owned 13% of IREH’s shares, and GTL Resources …