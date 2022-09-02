Providing a clear standard for determining when to award attorney fees under a statute that authorizes fee-shifting in “appropriate” cases, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that gave nothing in fees and costs to an organization that obtained a permanent injunction against a private zoo under the Endangered Species Act.The Animal Legal Defense Fund won — by default — when it sued Special Memories Zoo, in Greenville, Wis., for alleged “mistreatment of endangered and threatened animals.” The private zoo …