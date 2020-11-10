William J. Mark inadvertently violated the automatic stay that was activated when Linora Gonzalez petitioned for relief under Chapter 13 of the Bankruptcy Code. The violation occurred when Mark received a tax deed for a residence Gonzalez listed on Schedule B as property in which she had an interest due to someone’s death. But Mark’s misstep was unintentional because Gonzalez failed to list the house on Schedule A and he wasn’t notified of the bankruptcy. Invoking Section 362(d) of the Bankruptcy Code, Mark argued there …