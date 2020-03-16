Claudia Ione Muhammad’s defense in Deutsche Bank’s mortgage foreclosure case was based on an anomaly in an allonge — a piece of paper attached to a negotiable instrument to provide space for additional indorsements — that accompanied the “adjustable rate note” the bank’s complaint included as an exhibit.

Muhammad signed the $200,000 note and mortgage for a residence near Washington Park in Chicago on Aug. 19, 2005. But the allonge was reportedly signed by James Neukirch and referred to a $493,850 loan that was secured by a mortgage on a residence in far northwest suburban Huntley, 60 miles northwest of Washington Park.

Deutsche Bank sued on Aug. 15, 2013, alleging Muhammad owed $203,627 and that it received an assignment of the mortgage on Dec. 21, 2011. The mortgage and assignment were also attached as exhibits.

Based on the anomalous allonge, Muhammad argued Deutsche Bank didn’t have standing to sue. But Deutsche Bank produced the original copy of the note in court, and the trial judge granted the bank’s motion for summary judgment.

Affirming, the Illinois Appellate Court explained that, because Deutsche Bank “produced the original note in open court,” the bank qualified as “holder of the note,” and Muhammad failed to satisfy her burden of establishing that someone “other than plaintiff had the right to enforce the note and mortgage.” Deutsche Bank v. Muhammad, 2019 IL App (1st) 182077-U (Dec. 31, 2019).

Here are highlights of Justice Nathaniel R. Howse Jr.’s Rule 23 decision (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Defendant argues that the note attached to plaintiff’s complaint was not her note, but, based on the allonge, it was the note of someone named James Neukirch. Defendant states that without the allonge the note would be an unindorsed note. Defendant argues plaintiff’s complaint violated Illinois Supreme Court Rule 113(b).

Plaintiff responds it established a prima facie case that it “held the note at the time of filing and possessed the right to foreclose on the mortgage” by attaching a copy of the note and mortgage to its complaint, and defendant failed to meet her burden to establish a lack of standing.

Plaintiff argues that other than the “anomalous allonge” attached to the note defendant failed to present any other evidence plaintiff lacked standing to foreclose and ignores the fact plaintiff attached copies of the note and mortgage to the complaint, attached the assignment of the mortgage to plaintiff and produced the note in open court.

Regardless, plaintiff argues that by virtue of its possession of the note plaintiff is “a nonholder in possession of the instrument who has the rights of a holder” and thus standing to foreclose the note and mortgage.

Section 15-1504(a) of the Mortgage Foreclosure Law provides a form for a foreclosure complaint. “A foreclosure complaint need contain only such statements and requests called for by the form set forth in [S]ubsection (a) of Section 15-1504 as may be appropriate for the relief sought.” 735 ILCS 5/15-1504.

Section 15-1504(a) states, in part, the complaint should have “attached as Exhibit ‘A’ … a copy of the mortgage and as Exhibit ‘B’ … a copy of the note secured thereby.”

Illinois Supreme Court Rule 113(b) reads as follows: “In addition to the documents listed in Section 15-1504 of the Illinois Mortgage Foreclosure Law, a copy of the note, as it currently exists, including all indorsements and allonges, shall be attached to the mortgage foreclosure complaint at the time of filing.”

Thus, under the Mortgage Foreclosure Law and Rule 113(b), a complaint for foreclosure must have attached (1) a copy of the mortgage and (2) a copy of the note, as it currently exists, including all indorsements and allonges.

An indorsement is “the placing of a signature, sometimes with an additional notation, on the back of a negotiable instrument to transfer or guarantee the instrument or to acknowledge payment.” Black’s Law Dictionary (11th ed. 2019).

“‘Allonge’ is defined in Black’s Law Dictionary as a slip of paper sometimes attached to a negotiable instrument for the purpose of receiving further indorsements when the original paper is filled with indorsements. Former Uniform Commercial Code Section 3-202 required that indorsements be made on the instrument unless there was no space — and only then could an allonge be used. Current UCC Section 3-204(a) eliminates that requirement and provides that ‘a paper affixed to the instrument is part of the instrument.’ The UCC comment makes it clear that the allonge is valid even if space is available on the instrument.” Olive v. 116 W. Hubbard LLC, 2017 IL App (1st) 160357.

The note and mortgage attached to plaintiff’s complaint were for the subject property and were signed by defendant. Defendant does not dispute the authenticity of her signature on those documents or their references to the subject property. On this record we can find no violation of Rule 113(b).

Defendant relies solely on the allonge executed by a James Neukirch to argue the note and mortgage are not hers.

Plaintiff refers to the allonge as an “anomalous allonge” and argued in the trial court that the Uniform Commercial Code provides for such anomalous allonges. Section 3-205(d) of the UCC reads as follows: “‘Anomalous indorsement’ means an indorsement made by a person that is not the holder of the instrument. An anomalous indorsement does not affect the manner in which the instrument may be negotiated.”

We know from the record that plaintiff produced the note in open court, the trial court examined the note, and the trial court found plaintiff had standing to pursue its foreclosure complaint.

The production of the original note means that James Neukirch was not a holder of the note. Therefore, his allonge is an anomalous indorsement and is insufficient to negotiate the note.

Defendant astutely argues that absent the anomalous allonge, the note is not indorsed. This, however, does not destroy plaintiff’s standing to sue to foreclose the note and mortgage.

“Transfer of an instrument, whether or not the transfer is a negotiation, vests in the transferee any right of the transferor to enforce the instrument, including any right as a holder in due course, but the transferee cannot acquire rights of a holder in due course by a transfer, directly or indirectly, from a holder in due course if the transferee engaged in fraud or illegality affecting the instrument.” 810 ILCS 5/3-203(b).

The comments to Section 3-203(b) state as follows:

“Subsection (b) states that transfer vests in the transferee any right of the transferor to enforce the instrument ‘including any right as a holder in due course.’ If the transferee is not a holder because the transferor did not indorse, the transferee is nevertheless a person entitled to enforce the instrument under Section 3-301 if the transferor was a holder at the time of transfer. Although the transferee is not a holder, under [S]ubsection (b) the transferee obtained the rights of the transferor as holder.

“Because the transferee is not a holder, there is no presumption under Section 3-308 that the transferee, by producing the instrument, is entitled to payment. The instrument, by its terms, is not payable to the transferee and the transferee must account for possession of the unindorsed instrument by proving the transaction through which the transferee acquired it.

“Proof of a transfer to the transferee by a holder is proof that the transferee has acquired the rights of a holder. At that point the transferee is entitled to the presumption under Section 3-308.” 810 ILCS 5/3-203, Committee Comments.

In this case, plaintiff did “account for possession of the unindorsed instrument” by producing the assignment of the note to plaintiff. Therefore, plaintiff is entitled to enforce the note and mortgage.

Moreover, in CitiMortgage v. Sconyers, 2014 IL App (1st) 130023, the defendants argued the plaintiff in the foreclosure action did not produce a valid assignment of the note and, therefore, the plaintiff lacked standing to bring the claim.

This court found that the defendants had overlooked that the plaintiff was “the actual holder of the note and the undisputed assignee of the mortgage.” The court held “the plaintiff produced the original of the note in open court; it is, therefore, the holder of the note. The plaintiff’s possession of the original note together with the assignment of the mortgage is prima facie proof that it is entitled to foreclose the note and mortgage.”

The court further held that once the plaintiff “established that it was the holder of the note, it was incumbent upon defendants to present evidence to support their defense that some person or entity other than the plaintiff had the right to enforce it.”

The Sconyers court held “because the record lacks such evidence, the trial court properly granted summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff.”

We reach the same conclusion in this case. Plaintiff produced the original note in open court. Defendant does not dispute that fact. Plaintiff is, therefore, the holder of the note.

Defendant’s reliance on the anomalous allonge is inadequate to her purpose. The allonge may go only to the manner in which plaintiff acquired the note but that does not affect its undisputed status as the holder.

The record irrefutably establishes that the note and mortgage were signed by defendant and apply to the property at issue. Defendant was required to present evidence to support her contention that some other person other than plaintiff had the right to enforce the note and mortgage, and she failed to do so.

Defendant’s argument plaintiff did not have standing to sue to enforce the note and foreclose the mortgage fail.