The Tax Court rejected Rick Jacobsen’s request for relief under the section of the innocent spouse statute that applies when, “taking into account all the facts and circumstances, it is inequitable to hold the individual liable for any unpaid tax or any deficiency,” 26 U.S.C. Sec. 6015(f)(1), despite the fact that only one of the seven factors to be considered listed in Revenue Procedure 2013–34 cut against Jacobsen on liability for a 2011 tax deficiency and an accuracy related penalty, but the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed — although it was “a close” case and the court was “sympathetic to Jacobsen’s situation” — because there was no clear error or abuse of discretion. Jacobsen v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, No. 18-3371 (February 13, 2020).

Jacobsen was still married to Tina Lemmens when he filed a joint return for 2011. Although Tina, an accountant, usually handled their financial affairs, she was arrested in June 2011 for embezzling more than $450,000 from her employer. Convicted in November 2011, she was sentenced to prison in January 2012. The marriage didn’t survive.

The factors listed in Revenue Procedure 2013–34 are: (1) the current marital status of the spouses (2) whether the requesting spouse would suffer economic hardship if relief were not granted (3) whether the requesting spouse knew or had reason to know of the understatement (4) whether either spouse has a legal obligation to pay the outstanding Federal income tax liability (5) whether the requesting spouse significantly benefited from the understatement (6) whether the requesting spouse has made a good faith effort to comply with the income tax laws in the years following the years for which relief is sought and (7) whether the requesting spouse was in poor mental or physical health at the time the joint return was filed.

Here are highlights of Judge Ilana D. Rovner’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The Internal Revenue Code specifies that a husband and wife who file a joint tax return are jointly and severally liable for the taxes on their combined incomes. The so-called innocent spouse statute of the code, 26 U.S.C. Sec. 6015, provides potential avenues of relief to those spouses who would otherwise be held unfairly liable for tax obligations arising from jointly filed federal income tax returns.

Section 6015 liberalizes the availability of innocent spouse relief beyond what was previously available under Section 6013(e), which Congress added after the Supreme Court held in James v. United States, 366 U.S. 213 (1961), that embezzled funds constituted taxable income.

Section 6013(e) was designed to protect innocent taxpayers after the IRS began assessing underpayments and associated penalties from the spouses of embezzlers, even when the spouse was unaware of the embezzling or associated tax liability. It allowed relief where the underpayment was due to fraud by the taxpayer’s spouse, the taxpayer did not and had no reason to know of the underpayment and it would be inequitable to hold the taxpayer liable for the underpayment in light of the facts and circumstances.

In 1984, Congress amended that section and slightly broadened the available relief. Still not content with the availability of relief, Congress later repealed Section 6013(e) entirely and enacted Section 6015 in the Internal Revenue Service Restructuring and Reform Act of 1998 to make innocent spouse status easier to obtain.

Section 6015 provides three separate avenues for relief in subsections (b), (c), and (f).

Conceding his ineligibility for relief under Section 6015(b) or (c) on account of his awareness of Lemmens’ embezzlement when he filed the couple’s 2011 taxes, Jacobsen challenges only the Tax Court’s conclusion that he is ineligible for equitable relief under Section 6015(f).

Jacobsen acknowledges that with the exception of his knowledge for 2011, the Tax Court correctly assessed the positive, negative, or neutral impact of each of the seven factors listed in Revenue Procedure 2013-34.

He also concedes that in light of Lemmens’ conviction in early 2012, he had “reason to know” of the embezzlement income by the time he filed their 2011 tax return. Yet he maintains that the Tax Court erred when it concluded that he had actual knowledge of the unreported embezzlement income for 2011.

The longstanding test for “knowledge” of omitted taxable income is not knowledge of the tax consequences of a transaction but rather knowledge of the transaction itself. Under this standard, the Tax Court’s conclusion that Jacobsen, who was aware of Lemmens’ indictment, trial and subsequent conviction for embezzlement, had actual knowledge of the embezzled income is uncontroversial.

In conceding he had “reason to know” of the embezzled income, Jacobsen admits that after Lemmens’ conviction but before he filed their taxes he should have looked into the 2011 bank statements to ascertain the amounts of embezzled income, looked at the analysis of embezzled income by year from Lemmens’ trial, or sought information from Lemmens to determine how much she embezzled in 2011. But, Jacobsen argues, because he did none of these things, he lacked “actual knowledge” of the 2011 embezzlement income as contemplated by Revenue Procedure 2013-34.

Jacobsen’s argument boils down to his claim that he cannot be accountable for having actual knowledge because there was no evidence in the Tax Court that he knew the precise amounts embezzled, an argument he supports with reference to slight differences in the totals calculated by the restitution order in Lemmens’ criminal trial, the joint stipulation in their divorce decree and the IRS agent’s audit calculations.

Jacobsen’s argument, however, is based on the faulty premise that he is not responsible for demonstrating that he lacked knowledge of the embezzled income.

First, relying on Section 6015(c)(3)(C), Jacobsen maintains that innocent spouse relief is foreclosed only if “the secretary demonstrates that an individual making an election under this subsection has actual knowledge at the time such individual signed the return of any item giving rise to the deficiency.”

But Section 6015(c), which applies to taxpayers who are no longer married or otherwise separated according to certain criteria in the statute — criteria Jacobsen acknowledges do not apply to him and Lemmens for the 2011 return — is an exception to the general rule that for all other types of innocent spouse relief the taxpayer bears the burden of proof.

Given the Tax Court’s undisputed finding that Jacobsen was aware of Lemmens’ embezzlement when he filed the 2011 return, it would be his burden, not that of the commissioner, to demonstrate his lack of knowledge.

Instead of doing this, Jacobsen simply notes that the Tax Court made no explicit finding that he knew the particular amount of embezzlement income in 2011. Jacobsen faults the Tax Court’s actual knowledge finding because there “was nothing in the record” demonstrating that he read any documentation from Lemmens’ trial that would establish the precise amount of embezzled income from 2011.

But it would be Jacobsen’s obligation, not that of the commissioner, to have demonstrated that he could not have accurately determined the amount embezzled in 2011. Nothing in the record suggests he did so, and we therefore see no reason to question the Tax Court’s conclusion that he had actual knowledge of the 2011 embezzlement income.

The Tax Court reached that conclusion after considering all the facts and circumstances as anticipated in Section 1.6015-3(c)(2)(iv) of the Income Tax Regulations. The Tax Court noted that by the time he filed the return in April, Jacobsen was aware of Lemmens’ arrest in June of 2011, her conviction in November 2011 of embezzling $485,681 and her January 2012 sentence to incarceration and restitution.

Jacobsen cites no authority, nor are we aware of any, suggesting that a finding of actual knowledge would be precluded by the fact that a petitioning spouse may not, as a result of his own lack of investigation, be aware of the precise amount of embezzlement, particularly when he has not offered any explanation as to why he failed to access that information.

Jacobsen’s argument that the Tax Court improperly assigned too much weight to that knowledge is more persuasive. Jacobsen claims that because, with the exception of knowledge, the factors relevant to relief under Section 6015(f) all favored him or were neutral, by denying Jacobsen’s request for equitable relief the Tax Court essentially elevated lack of knowledge to a but-for criteria for relief.

It is clear from its opinion that the Tax Court considered the factors relevant to Jacobsen’s specific claim for relief. The court considered Jacobsen’s individual circumstances as it analyzed each of the listed factors. Jacobsen does not argue, nor could he, that the Tax Court misapprehended the facts or otherwise overlooked information relevant to Jacobsen’s claim.

We are sympathetic to Jacobsen’s situation, and recognize that the Tax Court could have easily decided on this record that Jacobsen was entitled to equitable relief under Section 6015(f).

Indeed, were we deciding the case in the first instance as opposed to on deferential review, we may have decided the case differently. But notwithstanding the existence of many factors favoring relief and only Jacobsen’s knowledge counseling against it, nothing in the record indicates the Tax Court misapprehended the weight to be accorded Jacobsen’s knowledge or treated it as a decisive factor barring relief.

We cannot say the Tax Court either abused its discretion or clearly erred in its denial of relief for 2011.

Jacobsen’s case is a close one, and we are ultimately persuaded by our deferential standard of review. Because nothing in the record leads us to believe the Tax Court clearly erred or abused its discretion, we affirm its denial of equitable relief.