Procedural missteps — one about the timing for an appeal from an order that granted a petition to vacate a default judgment based on Section 2-1401 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure, and another about the correct sequence for requesting attorney fees in a breach-of-lease case that undergoes mandatory court annexed arbitration — doomed Heartland Bank & Trust Co.’s appeal from rulings for Moises Hernandez and Matthew A. Katz.

Heartland, as trustee, sued Hernandez and Katz for $25,812 in rent under a commercial lease that provided for fee shifting. The landlord scored a default judgment that included $1,500 in fees and costs. But a Cook County judge granted the defendants’ separate petitions to vacate the judgment. The order granting Hernandez’s request was dated Jan. 17, 2018.

At the 1st Municipal District’s mandatory arbitration center, the panel issued an award against Katz, for $30,000, while Hernandez scored a victory. This was on May 22, 2018.

Although a judgment on the award was issued on June 26, 2018, Heartland didn’t request fees from Katz until July 18, 2018.

The trial judge denied the petition for $37,030 in fees on Sept. 18, 2018, and Heartland appealed within 30 days, targeting that order and the Jan. 17, 2018, ruling that granted Hernandez’s Section 2-1401 petition.

Dismissing the appeal from the Jan. 17, 2018, order, the Illinois Appellate Court explained that an appeal from an order that grants a Section 2-1401 petition to vacate a default judgment is due within 30 days of that ruling. Heartland shouldn’t have waited until there was a judgment on the merits of the claim against Hernandez.

And Katz won on the fee dispute, because Heartland should have either (1) asked for fees during arbitration or (2) invoked its right to reject the award. Heartland Bank and Trust v. Katz, 2020 IL App (1st) 182259 (March 23, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Daniel J. Pierce’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Jurisdiction

A Section 2-1401 petition is the initial pleading in a new proceeding, rather than a pleading seeking relief in the midst of an ongoing case. The circuit court may either dismiss, grant, or deny a Section 2-1401 petition. Because a Section 2-1401 petition begins a separate action, the resolution of the petition ends the entire action.

Rule 304(b)(3) provides that “a judgment or order granting or denying any of the relief prayed for in a petition under Section 2-1401” is appealable without any special findings by the circuit court. Rule 304 also provides: “The time in which a notice of appeal may be filed from a judgment or order appealable under this Rule 304(b) shall be as provided in Rule 303.”

Rule 303(a)(1) provides, in relevant part, that a “notice of appeal must be filed with the clerk of the circuit court within 30 days after the entry of the final judgment appealed from.”

When Rule 304(b)(3) makes an order immediately appealable, that appeal is not elective — any claim of error is lost if not raised then.

Here, Heartland did not file a notice of appeal within 30 days of the circuit court’s final and appealable judgment on Hernandez’s Section 2-1401 petition. We therefore lack jurisdiction to consider the circuit court’s order granting Hernandez’s Section 2-1401 petition.

Analysis

On appeal, Heartland argues that the circuit court abused its discretion by denying Heartland’s petition for attorney fees against Katz.

Heartland, however, advances no argument and cites no authority on the issue of whether a party may seek contractual attorney fees in the circuit court after the circuit court enters a judgment on an arbitration award, particularly where the party seeking attorney fees could have pursued their claim for attorney fees at arbitration.

In Cruz v. Northwestern Chrysler Plymouth Sales, 285 Ill. App. 3d 814 (1996), the plaintiff filed common law and statutory claims against an automobile dealership, a financing company, and an automobile manufacturer. The plaintiff prevailed at arbitration, and the circuit court entered judgment on the arbitration award.

The plaintiff then petitioned the circuit court for statutory attorney fees. The circuit court granted the plaintiff’s fee petition, but a panel of this court reversed. The appellate court in Cruz determined that, because the arbitration award did not specify whether it was premised on a statutory violation, it could not determine whether the plaintiff prevailed on any statutory claim that entitled her to statutory attorney fees, and reversed the circuit court’s judgment awarding plaintiff attorney fees.

Kolar v. Arlington Toyota, Inc., 286 Ill. App. 3d 43 (1996) also involved common law and statutory claims against an automobile dealer. The plaintiffs prevailed at arbitration, and the circuit court entered judgment on the arbitration award. The plaintiffs petitioned the circuit court for attorney fees, which the circuit court granted.

A different panel of this court reversed the award of attorney fees by the circuit court. The Kolar court reasoned that, under our Supreme Court rules governing court annexed arbitration, every claim that a plaintiff has, including a claim for attorney fees, must be presented to the arbitration panel, and that once the arbitration panel rules, its entire award must either be accepted or rejected. It did not matter whether the arbitration award specified the basis for its award because the issue of attorney fees could have, and should have, been addressed during arbitration.

The plaintiffs in Cruz and Kolar petitioned our supreme court for leave to appeal. The petitions were allowed, and the appeals were consolidated. Cruz v. Northwestern Chrysler, 179 Ill. 2d 271 (1997).

Our Supreme Court held that when a party prevails in mandatory arbitration and does not present a fee petition seeking statutory attorney fees to the arbitrator, the party may not seek statutory attorney fees in the circuit court after the entry of judgment on an arbitration award. Our Supreme Court adopted the reasoning in Kolar, and explained:

“Under our rules for mandatory court-annexed arbitration, the role of the circuit court is limited. Where, as here, a case is subject to mandatory arbitration and is submitted to a panel of arbitrators for hearing, the responsibility for administering oaths, ruling on the admissibility of evidence, and, most importantly, deciding the law and facts of the case is expressly vested in the arbitrators. The circuit court plays no role in adjudicating the merits of the case. Authority for making a determination in favor of one party or the other rests exclusively with the arbitrators, and Rule 92(b) expressly states that the arbitration panel’s award ‘shall dispose of all claims for relief.’

“Once the arbitration panel has made its award, the parties must accept or reject the award in its entirety. If none of the parties file a notice of rejection of the award and request to proceed to trial within the time specified under the rules, the circuit court has no real function beyond entering judgment on the award. Although the court can correct an ‘obvious and unambiguous error in mathematics or language’ (155 Ill. 2d R. 92(d)), it cannot modify the substantive provisions of the award or grant any monetary relief in addition to the sums awarded by the arbitrators.

“A claim for statutory attorney fees is as much a ‘claim for relief’ under this rule as is a prayer for damages. Indeed, in consumer fraud cases the attorney fee awards can easily constitute the largest part of a plaintiff’s recovery. The legislature realized this when it enacted the fee-shifting provision of the Consumer Fraud Act. That provision is premised on the recognition that plaintiffs would be reluctant to seek redress for consumer fraud if the recovery would be nearly or completely consumed by attorney fees and was designed to encourage plaintiffs who have a cause of action to sue even if recovery would be small.” Cruz, 179 Ill. 2d at 279-80.

We find that the same reasoning our supreme court applied in Cruz to statutory attorney fees applies to contractual attorney fees.

After the default judgment was vacated, all of Heartland’s claims against Hernandez and Katz were submitted to mandatory court annexed arbitration.

There is nothing in the record to suggest whether Heartland submitted its claim for contractual attorney fees as part of the arbitration. Therefore, because no party rejected the arbitration award, the circuit court “had no real function beyond entering judgment on the award” and it could not “modify the substantive provisions of the award or grant any monetary relief in addition to the sums awarded by the arbitrators” (Cruz, 179 Ill. 2d at 279), and the judgment entered by the circuit court on the arbitration award operates as the entire judgment to which Heartland was entitled.

Here, the operable lease agreement clearly contains a fee-shifting provision, which reflects an agreement that enforcement of the lease terms could result in the prevailing party’s attorney fees being assessed against the losing party. In the underlying litigation, Heartland knew all along that it wanted its attorney fees to be included in any judgment against defendants: it prayed for attorney fees in its complaint and obtained them as part of the original default judgment that was subsequently vacated.

After prevailing at arbitration, Heartland could have rejected the arbitration award if it was not satisfied with the award because its attorney fees were inadequate, insufficient, or not awarded, and proceeded to trial. It did not do so. By allowing the circuit court to enter judgment on the arbitration award, any claim for attorney fees sought by Heartland was lost.

The circuit court did not commit any error by denying Heartland’s fee petition.