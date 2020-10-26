Anne Davis was right for the wrong reason when she claimed the Illinois Appellate Court had jurisdiction over her appeal from an Aug. 15, 2019, order that (1) approved a trustee’s plan for calculating distributions under a life insurance trust and (2) granted the defendants’ fee petitions. Relying on Supreme Court Rule 301, she filed a notice of appeal on Sept. 16, 2019, even though the August order continued the case to Oct. 15 for “presentation of the final accounting.” Rule 301 was the wrong route to the appellate court …