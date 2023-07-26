Applying factors distilled from Illinois precedent for determining whether a statute provides a “clearly mandated public policy that may form the basis of a claim of retaliatory discharge,” the Illinois Appellate Court reversed an order that tossed Steven Levine’s claim that he was fired by UL LLC for exercising his right — under Sec. 65(b) of the Firearm Concealed Carry Act — to store two pistols and ammunition in his car when it was parked at work.Levine has a valid concealed carry license. Burglars broke into his car …