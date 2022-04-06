A Cook County judge who appointed a receiver take control of two corporations during post-judgment proceedings in a divorce case approved the receiver’s requests for $922,009 in fees and expenses. But there’s a problem that threatens to void all the receivership orders. The circuit court never obtained jurisdiction over two necessary parties — the corporations.The sorry saga started in 2011 when Raymond E. Clutts — an attorney who owned Raymond E. Clutts P.C. and Systematic Medical Reimbursement Inc. — petitioned for …