A Cook County judge spotted a problem in the arbitration section of the residential remodeling contract Mary Bain signed with Airoom LLC: It blocked her from getting punitive damages for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. But the Illinois Appellate Court spotted three additional defects.Bain’s lawsuit accused Airoom of overcharging her and performing “shoddy and incomplete” work.The trial judge sliced off the unconscionable limitation on punitive damages and granted Airoom’s motion to compel arbitration.On …