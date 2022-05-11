Trying to keep family fights out of court, Strother Anderson inserted an arbitration provision in a trust he set up to benefit his descendants. The question for the Virginia Supreme Court — when the successor trustee requested an order compelling arbitration of a beneficiary’s lawsuit — was whether a trust qualifies as a “contract” or “agreement” under the Virginia Uniform Arbitration Act or the Federal Arbitration Act.Reviewing the history and nature of trusts, the high court concluded that “a trust is not a contract …