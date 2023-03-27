Correcting the common misconception that arbitration — “a private process of adjudicating disputes outside the public setting of a courtroom” — is “inherently confidential,” a Delaware chancellor denied a request for an order that would have kept five exhibits and portions of a petition to vacate an arbitration award from being available to the public.Soligenix Inc. pursued fraud and contract claims against Emergent Product Development through the American Arbitration Association. A stipulated protective order permitted …