The new Livingston County Law & Justice Center in Pontiac, Illinois, is gorgeous. But some of its features allegedly violate Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act. And when the county sued the architect, PSA-Dewberry, for alleged breach of contract and negligence, Dewberry argued the state-law claims are preempted by the ADA.Because the ADA imposes nondelegable duties, Dewberry reasoned the county’s claims would interfere with the objectives of the federal law and are therefore barred by conflict preemption. …