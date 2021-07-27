(This is part two of a two-part series. Part one is available on chicagolawbulletin.com)In a case where the plaintiff scored $2.8 million in exemplary awards on top of $250,000 in compensatory damages, the defendants argued the punitive damages were unconstitutionally excessive. Four defendants — who claimed that the ratio of punitive to compensatory damages was 11.2 to one — were tagged for an alleged “attempt to steal” Northwest Insurance Services, a company (referred to as NWI) valued at $9.4 …