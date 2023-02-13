The question for a superior court judge in New Jersey was whether the common law “leading object” exception to the statute of frauds applied to a mother’s alleged oral guarantee of payment for a surgeon’s emergency-room work on her adult son after a skateboarding accident.An insurance company paid $1,423 of a $50,626 bill for emergency room services from an out-of-network doctor who worked on William Ralling’s face, elbow and hand. The doctor’s company, Atlantic Plastic & Hand Surgery, sued William’s mother, Sheryl …