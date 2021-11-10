Marie Patton scored $820,000 at trial in a Sangamon County negligence case. Post-trial battles included a fight about whether her attorney waived four days of post-judgment interest when he agreed to accept the insurance company’s offer to pay the verdict plus $243 in costs. The trial judge ruled that the judgment, entered the same day as the verdict, was satisfied when the insurance company tendered a check for $820,243. But the 4th District Illinois Appellate Court disagreed. Because the post-judgment interest statute …