Unauthorized moonlighting by a staff attorney jeopardized FeganScott LLC’s ability to continue representing plaintiffs in a class action against the National Collegiate Athletic Association.With offices in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York, FeganScott hired Ravi Sakthivel, a California resident, to remotely review documents. Working on a class action involving Zantac, he had no role in the NCAA case.Allegedly breaching his agreement with FeganScott, Sakthivel started moonlighting as a document reviewer for Proteus …