The good news for Las Vegas lawyer Robert Draskovich was that a Nevada state bar disciplinary panel agreed with his argument that the Rules of Professional Conduct permitted him to disclose confidential information in the response he posted to an Avvo.com review from an unhappy client. The bad news was that the Nevada Supreme Court reprimanded him for violating Rules 1.6(a) (confidentiality) and 1.9(c) (duty to former clients) because “his disclosures went beyond what was reasonably necessary to refute the review.” In the …