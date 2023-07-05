Jurors in New York decided Syntel Inc. should pay $285 million to The TriZetto Group as unjust enrichment damages for misappropriation of 104 trade secrets — software, coding tools, guides and manuals — under the Defend Trade Secrets Act. Syntel was unjustly enriched, according to TriZetto, by the amount of “avoided development costs” for software and services it sold to United Health Group, a healthcare insurance company. The deal with UHG provided Syntel with $27 million in revenue and $823,899 in profits.Jurors also …